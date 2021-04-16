BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education is seeking to fill one position on the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees. The BOE is responsible for appointing four people to the college’s governing panel.
The position to be filled is a four-year term that will begin Thursday, July 1. Individuals interested in being considered by the BOE for appointment are asked to submit a letter of interest by Tuesday, May 4.
The letter should be addressed to BOE Chairperson Clark Jenkins 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516.
In the letter of interest, individuals should include their reasons for interest in the appointment and information about their professional background and education, along with a mailing address and phone number.
Employees of the county school system cannot be considered for appointment. Individuals who are currently employed or have been employed full time by CCC within the last five years are not eligible for appointment. Additionally, no child or spouse of a current employee of CCC can be considered for appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.