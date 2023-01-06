BEAUFORT - The N.C. Department of Transportation will begin work on Cedar Street Monday, Jan. 9 in Beaufort.
Cedar Street will generally be open to vehicles with the assistance of flagmen controlling traffic, however, the street will be closed periodically for the placement of cross drainage lines.
There are also planned lane closures that will span several days, according to a press release.
The first planned closure will begin Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Craven and Cedar streets and will last for two weeks.
Future closures will be determined based on weather and material availability.
Plans for the street also include the creation of 14 bioretention cells at the corners of four intersections.
Drainage for the cells will connect to the recently replaced stormwater main on Cedar Street.
In the coming months, construction will also be made on 16,600 square feet of pervious pavement with the goal of capturing and absorbing runoff from approximately 6.4 acres of adjacent properties.
The pavement will be located in the parking lanes of Cedar Street between the bioswales of Orange and Marsh streets.
“This positioning of the pavement should reduce the runoff directed to the bioswales, helping them to be more efficient at filtering pollutants particularly during smaller storm events,” said Town Engineer Greg Meshaw. “The two projects are viewed as a step towards the town’s goal of watershed restoration.”
