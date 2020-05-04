RALEIGH — Now that the weather is warm, more people are starting to see snakes in their backyards, along trails and in the woods. N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission biologists recommend if you see a snake, leave it alone and walk away.
“Whatever you do, don’t try to kill a snake — the majority of bites occur when people try to kill a snake or pick it up,” said WRC wildlife diversity biologist Jeff Hall. “While it can be startling to encounter a snake in your backyard, it’s important to remember that most of the snakes people see in their yards are harmless and non-venomous.”
Backyard snakes are useful and provide free rodent or slug control, depending on the species.
Of the 38 snake species native to North Carolina, six are venomous, and of those six, one — the copperhead — is found statewide. In many areas it is the only venomous snake. Because of their ability to live in a wide variety of habitats copperheads generate the most phone calls from people who think they have one in their yard.
“While it’s not uncommon for people to have a copperhead in their yard, usually what they have is a non-venomous and harmless species, such as a rat snake or a garter snake, both of which are commonly found in backyard habitats,” Mr. Hall said. “Unfortunately, many non-venomous snakes, like the corn snake, are mistaken for copperheads and killed.
“Copperheads are relatively easy to identify from a safe distance though – no handling or close-ups required. Just look for the distinctive hourglass- or Hershey-kiss-shaped darker markings on a light brown or gray body.”
Killing a snake is not only unnecessary but also could be illegal. Four of the six venomous species found in North Carolina are protected. The pigmy and timber rattlesnakes are listed as species of special concern, while the eastern diamondback rattlesnake and eastern coral snake are state-listed endangered. None of these four species should be handled or disturbed without a permit issued by the commission.
Regardless of whether a snake is venomous or non-venomous, snakes pose little threat to pets and children if left alone. When confronted or harassed, snakes are more likely to flee than they are to bite. However, if given no escape route or restrained, they will bite or lunge toward their perceived aggressor to defend themselves. Watching for snakes and giving them a wide berth is an easy habit to learn and effective for preventing snake bites.
To encourage a snake to leave your yard, Mr. Hall suggests gently spraying it with a garden hose. This tactic can easily and from a safe distance entice the snake to go elsewhere. The commission does not send people out to trap and remove snakes.
Other tips include:
- Clean up yard clutter.
- Keep the lawn mowed.
- Discourage snakes from entering your home by closing gaps and holes, repairing damage to siding and the foundation and sealing openings under doors, windows and around water pipes.
For other questions regarding human-wildlife interactions, call the WRC’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at 866-318-2401. For more information on snakes in North Carolina, visit the commission’s snake information page at ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species#8682112-reptiles-snakes. For online help with wildlife problems, visit ncwildlife.org/have-a-problem.
