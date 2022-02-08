School system names DePinto new Beaufort Middle School principal

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County public school system announced late Friday that Brooke DePinto is the new principal of Beaufort Middle School.
She replaces Jessica Emory, who was promoted in January to the director of secondary education for the county school system.
Ms. DePinto, currently assistant principal at Moore Square Magnet Middle School in Raleigh, will join the BMS team in mid-March, depending on her release date from the Wake County school system, according to a press release issued Friday. Ms. Emory will continue to serve as BMS principal until Ms. DePinto arrives.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said he was excited to have Ms. DePinto join the school system.
“Mrs. DePinto is an experienced middle school educator who clearly has a heart for service,” he said. “Her background as an exceptional children’s teacher and as a counselor has given her a heart for helping. During her interviews and in conversations with those who have worked with her, it became abundantly clear that Mrs. DePinto is the perfect choice to serve as principal of Beaufort Middle School.”
Dr. Jackson added that Ms. DePinto has an extensive knowledge of curriculum and instruction.
A veteran educator of nearly 20 years, Ms. DePinto has served as assistant principal at Moore Square Magnet Middle School in Raleigh since 2015. She holds a master of arts degree in school counseling, as well as a graduate certificate in leadership and school administration from Appalachian State University.
Ms. DePinto also holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and communication studies from UNC-Chapel Hill. She has served at the middle school level as a school counselor and school administrator for the last 15 years.
“I am truly honored to be chosen to lead and serve Beaufort Middle School,” Ms. DePinto stated in the press release. “My commitment is to work alongside this incredible community as we continue to grow and support each student. I am thrilled to join the Charger family!"
