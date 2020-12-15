Local weather forecasters share tips on prep for winter weather

NEWPORT — Coastal residents may not see harsh winter weather often, but local meteorologists still advise being ready in case freezing temperatures, ice or even snow comes to Carteret County.
The National Weather Service celebrated Wint Weather Preparedness Wekk Dec. 6-12 in North Carolina, and NWS warning coordinator at the Newport office Erik Heden and NWS Science Operations Officer Ryan Ellis hosted a webinar Dec. 7 to get the word out about the outlook.
“One of the biggest challenges for forecasting is winter weather,” Mr. Heden said. “There’s a 45 percent chance (for North Carolina) we’re going to have above-normal temperatures, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have periods of cold, snow or ice.”
The outlook for this winter also included a 40-50% chance there will be below-average precipitation for Carteret County. However, much like during hurricane season, Mr. Heden advises people that all it takes is one winter storm to make conditions hazardous for residents.
Winter weather is tougher to forecast because there are more variables to factor in, according to Mr. Ellis. Different mixes of precipitation, warm air and cold air can result in rain, freezing rain, sleet or snow. In order to forecast the weather in a given area, the NWS uses models that map temperatures, freezing levels and other data not just on the ground level, but also in the atmosphere where precipitation forms. In the winter, temperatures can fluctuate considerably.
To help improve and ensure accuracy in forecasting, NWS officials encourage residents to join the weather service’s year-round SKYWARN program. It trains participants in reporting weather to the NWS, ranging from severe weather like hail, wind and tornadoes to rain, snow and ice measurements.
Newport meteorologists are holding several online classes for the weather service’s winter SKYWARN program, all from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Thursday, Jan. 7 and Wednesday, Jan. 20. Online registration is available at weather.gov/mhx/MHXSkywarn.
Local NWS meteorologists are also offering a new, experimental service at weather.gov/hx/winter which forecasts the likelihood of different amounts of snowfall over a three-day period. It also offers forecast on expected ice accumulation and long-range winter weather forecasts.
Before severe winter weather strikes, Mr. Heden said the NWS advises preparation. Residents anticipating severe winter weather should stock emergency supplies of food and water.
“Supply chains are slow (in winter),” said Mr. Ellis, “so it’s better to get things now rather than later.”
The NWS reminds that meals that don’t require cooking are essential to prep.
“Also, don’t forget to have necessary medicines and baby items on hand,” the NWS said on its website. “A three- to five-day supply of food and medicine is generally sufficient. A lot of these items may already be in your home from your hurricane kit.”
Keeping warm is important during severe winter weather. Mr. Heden advises coastal residents to make sure they dress in layers.
“We can get temperatures in the ‘teens,” he said. “Have a way to heat your home without electricity.”
The NWS website advises residents to keep warm if they lose power by closing blinds or curtains, closing off rooms in their homes, stuffing towels or rags in cracks under doors and eating and drinking non-caffeinated, non-alcoholic foods and beverages.
Some residents may use space heaters to keep their homes warm during the winter. However, improper use of space heaters can lead to fires.
Morehead City Fire/EMS Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Dykeman Baily said last week that while space heaters aren’t a common cause of structure fires in Carteret County, they have caused fires in the past, including one Nov. 19, another Dec. 3 and a third Dec. 5.
Assistant Chief Baily said there are two scenarios in which portable heaters cause fires: a user doesn’t follow safety instructions and places the heater too close to combustible materials or the heater has a mechanical failure.
“This scenario does occur, but rarely,” he said, referring to mechanical failures. “The first scenarios (are) the more common occurrence of the two.”
Traveling during the winter can also prove dangerous, especially if roads are icy or covered with snow. Mr. Heden, with the NWS, advises drivers to check their forecasts before traveling, especially the road conditions.
