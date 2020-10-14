Zoning board meeting set
The Carteret County Zoning Board of Adjustment will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort.
The board will consider a request from Vertical Bridge Development LLC for a variance from the Carteret County Tall Structure Ordinances to allow a new communication tower to encroach 111 feet past the maximum height of 199 feet, for a tower height of 310 feet.
