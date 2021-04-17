Cape Carteret commissioners move on paving project, eye vehicle leasing program

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night awarded a $77,712 contract to Onslow Grading and Paving of Jacksonville to repair streets in town neighborhoods.
The action to pick the low bidder for the spring paving project came during the board’s monthly meeting in town hall and on GoToMeeting.
Town manager Zach Steffey said the work includes 294 feet of Loma Linda Drive, 1,351 feet of Bogue Sound Drive, 496 feet of Sutton Drive and 890 feet of Neptune Drive. He expects work to start as soon as two weeks.
Some of the town’s streets are still in disrepair from Hurricane Florence and its cleanup in 2018, and others have been damaged in recent months by heavy equipment carrying dredged material from Old Ferry Channel and Deer Creek to disposal sites.
The town will pay for the work on Loma Linda, Bogue Sound Drive, Sutton Drive and Neptune Drive with accumulated state Powell Bill money, derived from the state gas tax, but a subcontractor for the dredging project is expected to pay for repairs on the most recently damaged streets and get them done soon.
Commissioner Steve Martin said residents have been very patient, but are itching to get potholes and crumbling and cracked roads fixed.
Also Monday night, the board agreed by consensus to move toward a leasing plan for several new police and public works vehicles in the fiscal 2021-22 year, which begins Thursday, July 1.
The tentative decision followed a pitch by Nathan Collier of Enterprise Rent-a-Car, who participated remotely.
Town manager Zach Steffey said he wasn’t seeking approval Monday, just “seeking direction from the board.”
Mr. Steffey and town attorney Brett DeSelms are to work out a specific agreement between the town and the company and bring it back for board approval.
Monday’s was a similar pitch to one the board got from Mr. Collier last year, but commissioners opted not to enter the program at that time.
Commissioner Jeff Waters, a former Emerald Isle police chief, said Monday he is “all for it,” as did Commissioner Don Miller, a former Cape Carteret police chief.
Mr. Steffey said he thinks a lease program is good for the town.
“It’s an excellent program,” the manager said of the Enterprise proposal. “I think it will serve us well. I’ve been talking to other communities.”
Emerald Isle already leases numerous vehicles from Enterprise, and officials there have said the program is working well.
Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said he agrees in concept with the new approach.
“I think it will be advantageous to us,” he said.
The consensus Monday was to work on a plan to get three police vehicles and two public works vehicles in the first year of the program, if it’s adopted.
Last year, Mr. Collier said the program could save Cape Carteret as much as $48,000 in police, administration and public works department vehicle replacement costs over the next eight years. The idea, he said at the time, was instead of the town socking away money to buy new vehicles, it would lease them for four years, then get money back from the company for turning them in while they’re relatively new.
