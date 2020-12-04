Cedar Point planners OK storage business addition

CEDAR POINT — One of the newest businesses in Cedar Point has been so successful it sought and obtained Tuesday night a thumbs-up from the town planning board for an expansion project.
The board, which met via Zoom, unanimously recommended town commissioners approve the commercial site plan for a new building for Cedar Point Storage, which is in the old Ralston’s Hardware building on Highway 24. The commission approved a special-use permit for conversion of the old hardware building in March and it opened in August.
Owner Warren Benton participated in the planning meeting Tuesday and said he and his partner in the venture have been pleased by the obvious demand for units in the old hardware store building, which they converted into an indoor, climate-controlled and secured storage facility.
“They’re pretty much all full,” Mr. Benton said of the existing 92 units. “It’s been well-received.”
When the special-use permit vote took place in March, Mr. Benton said that if things went well, he’d probably want to add units.
The proposed new structure, just west of the existing one, would be 13,000 square feet and would match the appearance of the former, with a maximum height of 12 feet.
Mr. Benton attributed the need for the new building to the newness of climate-controlled storage in the area and rapid growth, with new residential developments popping up throughout western Carteret County. The demand is especially high among upscale clients, he said in March, because climate-control affords better storage conditions for high-value household items.
Many customers, he said, are second-home owners.
All of the items allowed in the gated existing building – and in the proposed new one – must be non-hazardous household items, and the units are monitored by cameras to ensure no one stays in them for long periods of time.
Planners Tuesday night voiced only one concern about the commercial site plan, as it appeared the proposed building was sticking into a buffer zone. Mr. Benton said the problem had been addressed.
Board member Jerry Riggs made the motion to recommend approval of the site plan.
Also during the meeting, the board unanimously recommended commissioners approve a Unified Development Ordinance text amendment to allow public parks and playgrounds as a permitted use in most business zoning districts, as well as in the planned mobile home and RV park district and the mixed-use district.
Town Administrator David Rief proposed the changes after he completed a review of the UDO, which was approved by a previous town commission and developed by former Town Administrator Chris Seaberg and consultants.
Town commissioners could take up the issues at their December meeting, but are more likely to do so in January.
Mr. Rief said the goal is to allow “public parks to be located on most properties throughout the town without requiring a rezoning.”
The planning board adopted a consistency statement which finds the changes are “reasonable and in the public interest” because they provide the town “greater flexibility in park planning.”
The town currently owns and operates one park – a natural area along the White Oak River off Masonic Avenue – and no playgrounds, although there is a playground in Western Park, which is owned and operated by Carteret County.
