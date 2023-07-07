MOREHEAD CITY - Concerns over water quality have led to an advisory against swimming at two sound-side locations in Carteret County.
The first affected area is the public swimming spot at the west end of North River Bridge near Otway, just off U.S. 70.
Water samples taken July 5 and 6 indicated bacteria levels that surpassed the action levels set for Tier 2 non-daily use sites, which is 104 enterococci per 100 milliliters. Recreational swimming areas are categorized into tiers based on their intended use.
The second advisory is for the public access point to Bogue Sound at 16th Street in Morehead City.
Analysis of water samples revealed a running monthly average of 62 enterococci per 100 milliliters, exceeding the state and federal standards for a running monthly average of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters, based on five samples taken within a 30-day period.
The advisories are limited to waters within 200 feet of the posted signs and do not lead to the closure of the entire Morehead City and North River areas.
The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program conducts regular sampling at 215 sites across the coastal region, with the majority tested on a weekly basis from April to October. Testing continues on a reduced schedule during the colder months of the year.
For testing purposes, enterococci, a group of bacteria found in warm-blooded animals' intestines, is used.
Although enterococci itself does not cause illness, research shows it may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms.
People who swim or engage in water activities with elevated bacteria levels face an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections, according to a press release.
State officials will continue to monitor the sites and will remove the signs and notify the public when the bacteria levels decrease and meet the required standards.
More information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program and a map of the testing sites may be found on the program's official website at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/shellfish-sanitation-and-recreational-water-quality/recreational-water-quality.
