MOREHEAD CITY — Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
“My due date was Jan. 17,” the happy mom said Jan. 1.
Ms. Riley said doctors decided to induce labor early due to medical complications. Thankfully, once labor was induced, Mason was safely born.
The New Year’s baby weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20.75 inches long.
The couple said they were grateful to have a healthy baby and added they were also happy to have the county’s first baby of 2023.
“It’s pretty exciting and a blessing to the new year,” the proud 40-year-old father, who works at Parker Marine in Beaufort, said.
Ms. Riley, 35, who works at SAS Retail Services, agreed.
“It is pretty exciting,” she said.
As for hopes and dreams for their new baby, Mr. Riley said, “I just want him to be the best version of himself that he can be.”
Ms. Riley said, “I want him to be happy and healthy.”
Doctors and staff who worked during the New Year’s holiday said it’s always exciting to see the first baby of the year, but then again, they consider each newborn special.
Carteret Health Care staff nurse Nancy Grice said, “It’s pretty awesome.”
Dr. Theresa Johnson, a pediatrician with Carteret OB-Gyn Associates in Morehead City, said she’s actually delivered a former first baby of the New Year, although she did not deliver Mason.
“It was exciting. It’s always fun,” Dr. Johnson said.
Dr. Megan Lambeth with Carteret OB-Gyn delivered Mason but was unavailable for comment.
Mason has an older brother, Ethan, 13. His maternal grandparents are Phillip Gible and step-grandmother Theresa Gible of Pikeville and Jane Styron of Gloucester.
His paternal grandparents are Debra and F.X. LaValle of New Bern.
