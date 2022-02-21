CCC to host first in series of minority vendor expos Saturday

MOREHEAD CITY —The For ME (Minority Entrepreneur) Networking Group will host quarterly themed small business vendor expos on the campus of Carteret Community College beginning in February.
The first expo is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the McGee Building. The theme is Black History Month Expo.
Vendor expos will provide exposure to minority-owned businesses in the county. Vendors will range from food trucks, sweets, botanicals, jewelry and more.
The expos will provide local early-stage businesses with experience and a place to start their market research.
The For ME Networking Group held its first meeting in February 2021. In its first year, the group received an excellence award from the state and was awarded a $10,000 grant by PB Mares, mid-Atlantic-based accounting and consulting firm.
The group started through the collaboration of Carteret Community College, Devoted Recruiters Empowering and Motivating (DREAM), Organization of MHC and the CCC Small Business Center. The goal is to empower minority-owned businesses in Carteret County to connect, grow and mentor each other.
The For ME Networking Group focuses on working with existing minority-owned businesses and professionals to assist up and coming minority entrepreneurs through support, collaboration and mentoring.
To participate in an expo, vendors must be a local business. Priority is given to minority-owned businesses. There is no vendor fee or cost to participate, but registration is required.
Businesses can register with the Small Business Center by calling 252-222-6123 or emailing sbc@carteret.edu.
(1) comment
An EXPO limited to minorities only . Gosh , that sounds so uplifting , equitable and WOKE of you . It also is a bit divisive and probably illegal but that seems to be a one way street these days .
The community college is a public entity . Funded by all the taxpayers and all means all . To hold that type of an event there raises legal questions . Any takers ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.