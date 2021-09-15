Group to present Medicare information
The nonprofit group American Financial Education Alliance will present “Understanding Medicare: The A,B,C,D’s” from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 in the Bryant Starcke Family Atrium at Carteret Community College.
To register, visit myafea.org/chapterevent/4456 or call 844-211-6119.
Bands to join for concert
Carteret County public school bands will join for a free outdoor performance, Carteret County Marching Arts Showcase, at 5 p.m. Saturday. Gates will open at 4:45 p.m.
All county middle school and high school bands will perform. In addition, the 2nd Marine Division Band, “The Division’s Own,” from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune will perform the National Anthem.
