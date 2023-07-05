MOREHEAD CITY — Area elementary and middle school students were cooking up fun last week during a creative culinary camp at Carteret Community College.
It’s one of two cooking camps offered during the summer at CCC for mainly middle school and high school students, and both fill up rapidly. Some elementary school students also attend.
“This one is very popular,” Jessica Lewis, a culinary instructor at West Carteret High School, who led the camp, said. “These kids love to cook, and all of them are interesting in either baking or cooking.”
Students could be seen June 27 chopping green onions and ginger, and creating stir-fry dumpling filling for Kung Pao Chicken, a Chinese dish. Lewis said students created meals and desserts representing various nations during the camp, held June 26-29 in the college’s Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center.
Lewis said the CCC cooking camps, as well as culinary programs at the community college and the county’s three high schools, have increased in popularity over the past several years.
“I think TV (cooking shows) may have had something to do with it,” she said. “And, some kids have to feed themselves when they’re home. Plus, it’s hands-on learning, which is fun.”
She added that there are plenty of careers, especially in tourism areas such as Carteret County, in culinary-related fields.
“There are cruise ships, catering, restaurants, and there are a variety of hospitality fields,” she said.
Rising Morehead City Middle School sixth-grader Tessa Bacheler was among those interested in a future career in culinary arts.
“I cook a lot at home,” she said. “I really would like to have my own bakery. I also really like making tamales and pizzas.”
Rising Broad Creek Middle School eighth-grader Addison Guelich, too, said she enjoys baking.
“I wanted to attend the camp to learn the proper ways to cut and do things,” she said. “I like trying new things and learning new things about baking. I bake a lot of cakes and homemade cookies. I don’t know what I want to do yet, but I think this could be a career option.”
Rising Swansboro Middle School seventh-grader Baylen Mroz was among several young men attending the camp.
“I just love to cook,” he said. “I’m interested in a potential career as a chef.”
