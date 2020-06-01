BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will hold a series of public hearings during its meeting Monday evening in the administration complex in Beaufort.
The board will be one member short as Commissioner Jonathan Robinson, who represented Down East, unexpectedly died Thursday night. A county representative confirmed the board will still hold the meeting at 6 p.m. in the upstairs superior courtroom.
The board will hold two public hearings during the meeting. The first is to consider establishing a South River/Merrimon special EMS tax district and the other is to receive public comment on the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
County Manager Tommy Burns and Finance Director Dee Meshaw will continue budget talks started at the board’s meeting May 18, as well.
In April, the board of commissioners found “demonstrable demand” to continue offering patient transport services to the South River EMS district after the South River Fire/EMS Department announced it will cease transports come the new fiscal year. The board went with County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea’s recommendation for Beaufort EMS to take on the responsibility.
The estimated cost to contract with Beaufort EMS is $218,356 per year, plus the one-time cost of $75,000 to renovate the existing station. The department collects less than $10,000 per year in billing, so the board found the need to establish a special EMS district tax to make up the budget difference.
According to Mr. Rea, a penny of tax generates about $15,000 in revenue, and state statute allows the special tax to be up to 15 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
Those who wish to provide input on the proposed special tax can speak during the public hearing at Monday’s meeting.
In other business, the board will also continue discussions about placing a referendum question on the November ballot in support of a quarter-cent sales and use tax. The board will discuss potential uses of the revenue, whether it be for the school system, waterway management or some combination of the two.
County Public School Superintendent Richard Paylor is slated to give a presentation on the schools’ 2020-21 budget request.
The board will also formally meet Carteret Community College’s new president, Dr. Tracy Mancini.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
