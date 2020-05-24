Cedar Point board OKs work to clear final hurdles for $1M park grant

CEDAR POINT — Commissioners Tuesday night authorized Administrator David Rief to hire an appraiser and a surveyor to perform what he said would be the final steps needed to receive a long-approved $1 million grant to help pay for the land for the town’s waterfront park.
The action came during the panel’s monthly session, conducted via Zoom.
The N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund awarded the town a $1.01 million grant last year.
Cedar Point had planned to use the money to pay down the $2.5 million in bonds voters in November 2018 approved for the $2.8 million purchase of 56 acres of land along Boathouse Creek and the White Oak River, but the money was ensnared for months as the legislature and Gov. Roy Cooper were in an impasse over the state budget.
While that impasse has not been resolved, Mr. Rief said last month CWMTF officials informed him the grant money is available.
“We still have some hoops to jump though,” the administrator said to commissioners during their April 28 meeting. Those hoops were a new appraisal of the property and a survey.
“We need to do a second appraisal,” Mr. Rief told the board Tuesday night. “We also need to do a survey to identify the conservation easement on the park property.”
The town bought the land, at the end of Masonic Avenue, from the N.C. Masons last year to create the park, known as Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park, and to preserve the land in its natural state to reduce polluted stormwater runoff into the waters. The land had been zoned for multifamily development, and the town approved a conservation easement to ensure that can’t happen.
The easement agreement, Mr. Rief said Tuesday, allows 7 of the 56 acres to remain outside the easement, which generally prohibits development. Plans include a picnic area, bathrooms and a kayak launch.
“We need to do a survey and record that easement,” Mr. Rief told the board.
Mashburn Appraisal Group of Morehead City submitted the only proposal, for $2,400. Mr. Rief said that was a little higher than the fee for the town’s appraisal of the land before the purchase, but “not out of line.”
He noted the firm said it will get the document back to the town within 21 days of starting the work.
That, Mr. Rief said, would be in time for approval at the commission’s next regular meeting Tuesday, June 23.
Commissioner Pam Castellano made the motion to hire the survey firm and get the easement work done and recorded. Town attorney Neil Whitford will handle the latter task.
Town taxpayers face the possibility of a 1.5- to 2-cent property tax increase in fiscal year 2020-21, in part because the annual payback on the bonds is higher than expected.
Cedar Point’s annual payment to the bank that bought the bonds was originally supposed to be $110,000 for a 30-year payback, and the payback period ended up being 20 years. The annual payback is now about $185,000.
The bank allows the town two lump-sum payments to reduce the debt during the term, and that’s the plan for the CWMT grant.
The town increased the property tax rate from 6.25 cents per $100 of assessed value in the 2018-19 budget to 9.25 cents in the 2019-20 budget to begin paying off the debt. Commissioners told voters they would use grant funds to try to reduce or eliminate the tax increase as soon as possible.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
