NWS forecasts potential for severe weather Monday, tornado watch in effect

NEWPORT — A tornado watch is in effect through noon Monday due to a potential severe weather event.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a severe weather outlook at 5:43 a.m. Monday, the latest available. According to the outlook, the western half of Carteret County has a slight chance of severe weather, while the eastern half has an enhanced chance of severe weather.
Monday morning Monday the afternoon there’s a chance of damaging thunderstorm wind gusts, tornadoes and sustained strong wind gusts, according to the outlook. Late Monday morning through the evening, there’s a chance of coastal flooding and high surf, while through Monday night there’s a chance of strong winds and dangerous seas.
A tornado watch is in effect Monday through noon for all of Carteret County. The period of highest threat for severe weather for the county is noon through 3 p.m. Monday.
NWS meteorologists are forecasting wind gusts between 45-55 mph Monday, with the higher gusts expected along the water and on the Outer Banks.
A high surf advisory is in effect in Carteret County, and dangerous surf and beach erosion are possible, as well as overwash of weak dune structures.
The NWS provides its latest forecasts, warnings, outlooks and more at weather.gov/mhx/, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity/ and on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.