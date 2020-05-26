CARTERET COUNTY – The county received an additional confirmed positive case of COVID-19 Tuesday for 37 total confirmed cases of the disease, according to a news release issued that afternoon.
Of the 37 cases, one is considered active, 33 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three are deceased. The county says medical providers, including the health department, have collected specimens for COVID-19 testing for 858 patients resulting in 37 positive confirmations, 808 negative results, one inconclusive and 12 pending test results.
“As businesses start to reopen and travel resumes, we have to be aware this virus is still circulating and continue to employ preventive measures to reduce the chances of becoming ill," Carteret County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. "The Health Department encourages people to wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible, maintain distance between you and others when out in public, and to continue washing your hands with soap and water frequently."
The county has an up-to-date map of confirmed COVID-19 cases broken down by zip code on its website at carteretcountync.gov.
