Tillis secures funding from bipartisan infrastructure package for ACE projects, including $1.59M in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY — A North Carolina senator has helped secure $59.7 million for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects in eastern North Carolina, including several in Carteret County.
The office of Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., announced Jan. 25 that the senator secured funds from the bipartisan infrastructure package passed in fall 2021. The bill, supported by Sen. Tillis and signed into law by President Joe Biden, has more than $1 million in spending for various infrastructure projects, including transportation, broadband and utilities.
Among the projects being funded is a $520,000 dredging project in Bulkhead Channel near Beaufort, a $1,040,000 dredging project in Bogue Inlet and the attached channel and a $30,000 environmental monitoring project for the N.C. State Harbor in Morehead City. In all, the projects total $1,590,000 in spending for Carteret County.
“Sen. Tillis has advocated for many of these projects to receive funding to improve disaster mitigation,” said Sen. Tillis’ public information officer Adam Webb in a Jan. 27 email to the News-Times, “particularly after the number of hurricanes and tropical storms over the last few years.”
Sen. Tillis said in his office’s announcement he was “proud to work with my colleagues to craft and pass the infrastructure package.”
“This long-overdue legislation is already delivering millions for targeted infrastructure needs in North Carolina,” the senator said. “Thee funds will allow the (U.S.) Army Corps of Engineers to deepen waterways on North Carolina’s coast so we can ensure safe navigation and be better prepared for future storms.”
According to the ACE, these projects are ones they don’t receive regular federal appropriations funding.
ACE Wilmington District Public Affairs Chief Dave Connolly said in an email Monday to the News-Times the ACE will begin developing contract specifications and ensuring environmental compliance in February, with the intent to award the contracts by Friday, Sept. 30.
“Most will take 12-18 months from February to fully execute,” Mr. Connolly said.
While dredging projects aren’t uncommon in Carteret County, the environmental monitoring in the state harbor is more complex. Mr. Connolly said the project will focus on changes in water quality related to summer hopper dredging, as well as hydrodynamic modeling, plankton sampling and sciaenid and crab species monitoring.
“Water quality sampling occurs before, during and after hopper dredging to compare changes to turbidity, total suspended solids and dissolved oxygen levels,” he said. “Efforts have been made to measure turbidity plumes form the dredge using drones, an array of sondes and hand-held device measurements.”
Data from the monitoring project will be used to determine potential effects the hopper dredging may have on water quality and important fisheries species and their habitat. Mr. Connolly said it will also help understand dredge plume behavior and dynamics and how marine species respond to them.
“Data from monitoring will be used to inform the annual risk assessment ACE is required to do in the southeast Atlantic on dredging impacts,” he said.
