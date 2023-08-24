MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will hold a special closed session meeting at 9 a.m. Monday regarding a time-sensitive naming opportunity regarding a building or classroom. The meeting will be held via Zoom, according to a press release issued Aug. 24 by the college.
CCC Director of Marketing and Public Relations Logan Okun said while action is expected in open session following the closed meeting, “neither the name nor the building/classroom will be disclosed until after the all parties have executed the paperwork.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.