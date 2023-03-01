NEWPORT – Carteret Links, a community outreach program focused on utilizing remote learning facilities to offer educational resources to Carteret County citizens, held its second lecture in a series of four Tuesday night at Fort Benjamin Park. The lecture was held remotely at this facility and focused on suicide awareness. There were two glaring statistics from this lecture. The first being, Carteret County’s suicide rate is 42% higher than the state or national average according to 2019 statistics, and the second, there was zero participation at the Fort Benjamin remote lecture site.
In 2020, Carteret Community College (CCC) was awarded $960,546 from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant program, which helps health care and education institutions buy equipment and software necessary to deploy distance-learning and telemedicine services to rural residents.
CCC has installed computers, information technology and audio-visual equipment at six sites throughout the county with additional ones to come. While the lecture was held at the Wayne West Building at the college, with 10-15 in attendance, remote sites were The Bridge Downeast with seven attendees, Western Carteret Library Annex with three and Fort Benjamin Park.
This lecture series is just getting started and is in partnership with the Carteret County Health and Human Services Department. This lecture series is geared toward health-related topics, issues and concerns most prevalent in Carteret County.
While turnout was very low for this second lecture in this series, suicide prevention presenter Kathy Foster, MA, HS-BCP, chair of the Human Services Department, certified adult mental health first-aid trainer and certified gatekeeper trainer for QPR (Question, Persuade & Refer) Suicide Prevention, demonstrated the need for education. She asked the attendees what city or town they would like to be in if they suffered a sudden heart attack and not near a hospital? The answer was King County, Washington state because 1 in 4 adults has been trained in CPR which has led to a 30% survival rate due to a bystander rescue. That rate drops to less than 5% survival rate in most U.S. cities. She said this new remote learning is critical in suicide prevention education.
Just last year Carteret County had 10 suicides: one, aged 15-18; four, aged 25-44; and five, aged 45-64. The homicide rate in the county last year topped out at five. Interim Consolidated Health and Human Services Director for Carteret County’s Health and Human Services Department Dr. Randall Williams addressed the crowd on the need for more mental health professionals in Carteret County.
“We do not have the national average for rural areas,” he said. “We do not have a single psychiatrist living in Carteret County, joining 32 other counties that do not have a psychiatrist there.”
Dr. Williams said as part of the opioid settlement, one of the main initiatives is to get more behavioral support specialists, social workers, psychologists and others in the community. Carteret County received $7.29 million from national opioid settlements last year, and that has now been increased to a projected 13 million.
“We will receive $1 million in the first year and $750,000 per year in the following 18 years,” said Dr. Williams. “We do not have any stipulations to spend it all within the fiscal year awarded, so it rolls over from year to year.”
Dr. Williams said Carteret County plans on leasing the PruittHealth facility in Sea Level to put a detox, rehabilitation and residential facility there with a projected opening sometime in 2024. The programs offered will be six-month detox, residential and outpatient programs for all substance abuse from opioids to recreational drugs.
“We intend to use this opioid settlement money to open this facility as well as creating school-based programs and port teams,” he said. “It will be the responsibility of the large corporations leasing the facility to provide these mental health and behavioral support specialist.”
The lecture Tuesday was very well organized, and it educated all the attendees on myths and facts of suicide and how to spot the signs of someone considering ending their own life. The new remote equipment worked well, participants could ask questions from all sites, but at times, the audio was garbled.
Carteret Links will hold its next lecture on Wednesday, March 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at East Carteret High School on vaping health issues. Remote lecture sites will be CCC, Croatan High School and The Bridge Downeast. Programs offered through Carteret Links are free, open to the public and curated specifically for Carteret County residents.
