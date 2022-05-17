Here’s a look at animals ready for adoption through the Carteret County Humane Society on Hibbs Road near Newport. Viv, an 8-month-old spayed female kitten, needs a loving home, as does Ahri, a 2-year-old spayed female Siberian husky. (Cheryl Burke photos)

