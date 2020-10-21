OCEAN — It was like the opening of a new school year Monday at Carteret County public elementary schools as students reported for full-time, in-person instruction for the 2020-21 academic year.
Elementary students had been attending on a hybrid schedule of two days in school and three days virtual, or totally virtual, since schools opened Aug. 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Parents still have the option to allow their students learn remotely.
Middle schools and high schools continue on a hybrid schedule.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said Tuesday the return of all elementary students to classrooms appeared to go smoothly.
“Our school employees worked hard to prepare for a smooth transition and to ensure the health and safety of our students and employees remains at the forefront of all planning,” he said. “I spent time yesterday in elementary schools and was very impressed with the safety practices that continue to be in place and with the level of instruction that is taking place.”
He said as of Monday, 85% of elementary students are attending in person, with 15% attending virtually. Teachers are now designated to one type of instruction, in-person or virtual.
Dr. Jackson added that the school district had enrolled 42 new students since announcing Oct. 6 that elementary schools would return to five-day in-person instruction. Some of the new students were in elementary schools, while others were added at middle schools and high schools, as well.
Bus routes had to be adjusted to accommodate the changes, and Dr. Jackson said bus drivers seemed to do well.
“Bus drivers did an excellent job with the new routes as more students attended school together,” he said.
Bogue Sound Elementary School parent Erin Meeks said she was glad to get her two children back in class five days a week.
“I work, so I had to put them in day camp on the virtual days,” she said. “It was a struggle and difficult to stay on top of everything. I’m excited for my kids to be back in school with their friends. I’m concerned for their safety, but I feel like the schools have done a wonderful job keeping our kids safe.”
BSES fourth-grader Kurt Baker said he was excited to be back in class full time.
“I feel good about it because I get to be with everybody and I don’t have to do the virtual stuff. It was very frustrating for me,” he said.
BSES reading specialist Kathleen McMannen said she was glad to get students back in school, as well.
“I feel like we’re being very cautious to make sure we are all safe as possible,” she said. “There are just certain grade levels, especially the younger grades, where I’m concerned about these kids missing so much in-person instruction.
“First, we had kids miss because of Hurricane Florence (in September and October 2018), then (COVID-19) hit. Data is showing that some of these kids are struggling. Early intervention is the key and we don’t want that gap to widen. There are just some things that are hard to teach virtually, especially early reading skills,” she continued.
BSES Principal Jenny Bell said she was doing everything possible to make sure students and staff are safe in classrooms.
“We are taking extra safety precautions to make sure our buildings are clean. We are making sure our kids are as socially distanced as possible. We are so honored our families trust us with the safety of our kids.”
To make sure students were wearing their masks and felt welcome, Ms. Bell greeted students decked out in a cougar cub mascot costume, complete with a mask.
The County Board of Education voted Sept. 24 to allow elementary school students to return to full-time, in-person instruction after Gov. Roy Cooper announced Sept. 17 that kindergarten through fifth-grade students could return as early as Oct. 5 with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.
The board approved a recommendation by Dr. Jackson to make the switch Oct. 19, which would be near the beginning of a new nine-week grading period.
