JACKSONVILLE — U.S Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D., who represents Carteret County and much of coastal North Carolina, announced he is now accepting applications for a Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program position in his Jacksonville office.
Established in 2008, the Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program provides wounded and/or disabled veterans two-year paid fellowship employment opportunities within congressional offices. Rep. Murphy’s office applied and was selected to host a Wounded Warrior fellow for 2022-2024.
“Our nation’s disabled service members have sacrificed so much for our freedoms,” said Rep. Murphy.
“With military careers often cut short by life-altering injuries, it is critical that we provide the tools, resources, education and experiences that disabled veterans need to broaden future career prospects. I know that our congressional office has been made better by the numerous veterans who have served on our team. I look forward to welcoming another veteran to our office soon, and I encourage all eligible veterans to apply.”
To qualify, veterans must meet all the following requirements: Honorably discharged, released from active duty within the last six years, pay grades at or below E-5, O-3, or W-2.
Veterans promoted to the pay grades of E-6, O-4, or W-3 within 6 months of separation from active duty are eligible, granted they meet all other eligibility requirements.
Veterans who are in receipt of a 20-year or Temporary Early Retirement Authorization (TERA) retirement are not eligible for the program. Interested veterans can visit https://www.usajobs.gov/ and search “Wounded Warrior Fellow” for more information.
