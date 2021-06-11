Pollocksville man faces drug charges after traffic stop in Stella

STELLA — Narcotics detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Jones County man during a traffic stop in Stella Thursday evening.
Brian Devon Tucker, 35, of Pollocksville, faces several drug charges, including trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and opiates.
Over the course of the traffic stop, Mr. Tucker was reported initially cooperative, but allegedly grabbed a bag of evidence and fled from detectives on foot.
He was taken into custody, and detectives were able to recover the evidence, the CCSO said in a release Friday afternoon.
Detectives reportedly seized approximately 157 grams of cocaine, 58 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of Oxycodone prescription pills, 21 grams of marijuana, three grams of a purple powder that is believed to be heroin, a set of digital scales and $766.
Furthermore, detectives allegedly have information linking Mr. Tucker to drug sales to Carteret County residents.
Mr. Tucker was placed in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $1 million secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.