Tradition continues: NC Seafood Festival returns to Morehead City waterfront for 2021 celebration

Crowds pack the streets of downtown Morehead City Saturday morning for the second day of the 35th North Carolina Seafood Festival. It returned in person this year after going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic. (Elise Clouser photo)
MOREHEAD CITY — The North Carolina Seafood Festival made its triumphant return to the Morehead City waterfront this weekend with its 35th event featuring food and craft vendors of all flavors and styles, live music, cooking demonstrations, carnival rides and much more.
Festivities kicked off Friday at noon when vendors opened up to begin hawking their goods. Rides opened up soon after, luring children and families in for thrills well into the night. By dusk Friday, the squeals of delighted youngsters mingled in the air with the scent of fried delicacies as countless eventgoers packed the Morehead City waterfront.
Glass artist Curtis Cecil uses a blowtorch to create a sculpture from his vendor’s booth at the N.C. Seafood Festival in Morehead City Saturday. (Elise Clouser photo)
After successfully shooting hoops at a booth, Gibson Fulcher of Atlantic selects his prize – a neon orange Scooby-Doo – Friday night at the 2021 N.C. Seafood Festival in Morehead City. (Jackie Starkey photo)
Marjorie Landen, vocalist for local band ThunderFoot, takes the main stage Saturday morning at the N.C. Seafood Festival. The event lasts until 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Morehead City. (Elise Clouser photo)
Miles Pauling, 3, pf Pennsylvania, catches the camera Friday night from the best spot in the house as he observes the bright lights, clanging sounds and fried smells of the 2021 N.C. Seafood Festival in Morehead City. (Jackie Starkey photo)
Curtis Gillikin, foreground, carves up a serving assisted by Jake Willis as they represent Beaufort Grocery Co. during the Wind & Brine event at the 2021 N.C. Seafood Festival Friday night in Morehead City. (Jackie Starkey photo)
Dusk setting in over the Morehead City waterfront doesn’t stop the throngs of people enjoying the 2021 N.C. Seafood Festival Friday evening amid pleasant weather. (Jackie Starkey photo)
Clarke Merrell, a chef and local business owner, gives a cooking demonstration in the Cooking with the Chefs tent at the N.C. Seafood Festival Saturday. (Elise Clouser photo)
After a few years of running into bad luck, the N.C. Seafood Festival returned to Morehead City Friday with a swath of vendors, rides and more. (Jackie Starkey photo)
A food vendor displays their offerings to entice hungry festivalgoers Saturday at the return of the N.C. Seafood Festival in downtown Morehead City. (Elise Clouser photo)
A craftsman’s brightly colored lanterns glow amid the hustle and bustle of the 2021 N.C. Seafood Festival in downtown Morehead City Friday night. (Jackie Starkey photo)
Children take in the view from a Ferris wheel Saturday at the 35th N.C. Seafood Festival in Morehead City. (Elise Clouser photo)
Crowds, rides and, naturally, seafood take over the Morehead City waterfront Friday night during the 2021 N.C. Seafood Festival. (Jackie Starkey photo)
Fried festival foods sit hot and ready for customers to enjoy at the N.C. Seafood Festival Saturday in Morehead City. (Elise Clouser photo)
The fun resumed Saturday morning, starting with 5K and 10K road races through the streets of downtown before vendors and rides reopened. The streets were already crawling with festivalgoers by late morning Saturday, which NCSF organizers described as typically the busiest day of the three-day weekend.
Seafood Festival Board of Directors 2021 Chairperson Dale Gillikin said things seemed to be getting off to a positive start Saturday morning, with excellent weather and a festive atmosphere. She said people seemed excited to be coming back after a year away.
The annual festival, held the first weekend in October, can draw up to 200,000 people to Carteret County, but like many events of its kind, last year it went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. With vaccines now broadly available, the festival and many other organizations have returned to in-person events, even in the face of elevated COVID-19 case numbers lately due to the delta variant.
Many people seemed glad the festival had returned.
“I’m glad they held it this year, I thought it might get canceled again,” said Kara Stull of Newport. “….It’s something fun to bring the kids to.”
For some, it was their first time coming to the Seafood Festival. Sara Morris said she moved to North Carolina only a few months ago and was visiting for the day from Knightdale. She said she was enjoying the festival atmosphere and being in Morehead City.
“I’d definitely come back again,” she said.
Aside from the food – including local and regional seafood vendors denoted by Got to Be N.C. Seafood flags – this year’s festival featured a Cooking with the Chefs tent for demonstrations, musical performances spread across multiple stages, the Port of Pours, featuring beers from multiple North Carolina breweries, a Flounder Fling, oyster shucking and carnival rides and games.
