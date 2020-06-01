CARTERET COUNTY — State officials have updated COVID-19 testing guidance, and Carteret County officials encourage all residents, regardless of symptoms, to seek testing.
In a Monday release, county health officials said even those without symptoms should speak to a health care provider about being tested for the novel coronavirus.
Additionally, health care providers should ensure testing for those with symptoms, close contacts of a known positive case, those who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings, those at high risk of severe illness, members of marginalized populations, health care workers and first responders and frontline and essential workers at places where social distancing is hard to maintain.
For those without a regular provider or whose provider does not administer the test, the county health department will test for free in the parking lot. To make an appointment, call 252-728-8550.
“It is extremely important for those at high-risk for severe illness, those at greatest risk for exposure as well as those who are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 to get tested,” Stephanie Cannon, health department director stated in the release. “Also, we know persons can have COVID-19, but not show any symptoms. Realizing persons can be transmitting the virus to others, unknowingly, reinforces the importance of social distancing, wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible, and frequently washing your hands.”
Once tested, you will be instructed to stay home until results come in.
If the results are positive, county officials said the patient will receive guidance from the health department and contact tracing will be conducted.
If a person tests negative, it does not mean they have not contracted COVID-19 previously or cannot contract it in the future, health officials said.
For more information about the novel coronavirus in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
