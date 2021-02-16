Cape Carteret commission shakes up planning board, appoints 4 new members to panel

CAPE CARTERET — As the result of action by town commissioners during their virtual meeting Feb. 8, longtime Cape Carteret Planning Board Chairperson John Ritchie and long-serving member Paxon Holz are off the advisory panel.
Two other members are gone, and four new residents have been appointed.
The board also adopted an ordinance amendment to implement staggered terms. Town Manager Zach Steffey said during the meeting the town’s charter has always called for staggered terms to prevent full board turnover.
“I was told that if I applied, I would not be reappointed,” Mr. Ritchie told the News-Times Thursday. He would not say who told him that but said Commissioner Mike King has been trying to “get control” of planning for a long time, a charge Mr. King denies.
Mr. Ritchie said he will run for the board of commissioners in November.
Ms. Holz, until last week vice chairperson of the planning board, declined to comment.
In an email Friday, Mr. King said he was not the only commissioner who wanted change to bring in residents who have expressed willingness to serve, but haven’t had many opportunities because commissioners repeatedly reappointed members without significant discussion.
“In January, discussion was held regarding the role of the Planning Board going forward and the fact that six of the eight members (including alternates) were overdue for reappointment,” he said in the email. “The Town notified all existing members … to submit applications.”
Ten applications were received, of which eight were from new residents.
Mr. Ritchie said he didn’t think existing members should have been required to submit new applications.
Mr. King, in his email, also said the planning board met only seven of 12 months in 2020 and was not represented at the monthly commission meetings. Some of those planning board meetings were canceled because of a lack of agenda items, according to public notices.
Town Manager Zach Steffey attends the planning board meetings and gives its report to the town commission at the latter’s monthly meetings.
Mr. Ritchie said another reason he didn’t apply for reappointment is that when member Dennis Cox resigned because of health issues, the commissioners chose not to elevate one of the planning board alternates to his post, subverting what he called decades of tradition. The idea, he said, has long been that you get on as an alternate, attend and vote when a regular member is absent, learn and then are able to serve effectively when appointed as a regular member.
The board, Mr. Ritchie said, had planned to recommend elevating Fred Josey from his alternate position. Now, he said, the commission has appointed four new members who have no specific experience.
The Feb. 8 appointments followed a town commission discussion during its January meeting. At that time, Mayor Will Baker suggested commissioners establish staggered terms for the planning board and limit members to two consecutive, three-year terms. They could return after sitting out one term.
Monday night, commissioners appointed Cameron Watts and Sarah Wax to three-year terms on the planning board. Bruce Williamson and Neil Fitzpatrick got two-year terms.
Mr. Fitzpatrick is a technology consultant, Mr. Watts is a U.S. Navy civil servant electrical engineer, Ms. Wax is a dietician and Mr. Williamson is a retired attorney.
All the moves came as the terms of all but one existing regular planning board member, Susan Hall, were set to expire this month.
The new quartet gives the planning board five members, and, as a result of the ordinance amendment, the town has asked Carteret County to appoint one new member from the extra-territorial jurisdiction, an area of county land in which the town has planning and zoning authority.
Of the outgoing members – Mr. Ritchie, Ms. Holz, David Figowy and Kevin Daffron – only Ms. Holz applied to stay on the board, according to the meeting agenda packet. Existing alternate Kathleen Kelley also applied, but neither she nor Ms. Holz were selected.
Commissioner Steve Martin, who last month introduced an unsuccessful motion to have seven planning board members from in town plus one from the ETJ, said last week he’s sad to see the old members go, but doesn’t blame them for not re-applying since some commissioners made it clear they wanted a big change in the membership.
While he voted for some of the new members, Mr. Martin cast a vote for Ms. Holz in the first round of balloting. He said the newcomers will have their hands full addressing growth and development issues the town is facing.
Some of the planning board members had been on the advisory panel for 10 to 15 years, Mr. King added in his Friday email, and with the town moving forward with development of a land-use plan update and creation of a unified development ordinance “a committed effort by residents representing the Planning Board is vital.”
Mr. King, during the Feb. 8 meeting, voted against hiring a consulting firm for the UDO development, calling for further study before deciding which one to hire.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
