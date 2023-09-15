MOREHEAD CITY — Chick-fil-A of Morehead City reopened its doors to the public Friday after a long-awaited return from summer renovations that began in June.
Cars lined up ready for the 11 a.m. open after more than three months of extensive changes inside and out of the Crystal Coast Plaza staple operated by Patrick and Laura Conneely.
A few town police officers were even on hand to help manage the swarm of hungry customers. The restaurant will temporarily operate under limited hours, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and will initially refrain from serving breakfast, providing catering services or servicing customers through third-party apps like DoorDash.
“We’re excited to serve our guests, but we also want to help manage the chaos at first,” Patrick Conneely said. “We want to get into a regular rhythm.”
Staff training and turnover plays a role in the staggered opening, too. The restaurant had 55 employees return to its roster and added 35 new ones.
“We just want to make that first day great for our team members and make sure we’re providing great hospitality with as little pressure as possible,” Conneely said. “There’s an expectation there in terms of our service, and I also don’t want to blow these folks out of the water.”
The restaurant began what was scheduled to be a 90-day renovation period on June 1. Supply chain interruptions delayed the opening from the anticipated Sept. 1 date, with Conneely finding out Tuesday that the restaurant was in position to reopen by the end of the week.
Renovations, which were funded by the chain itself as a reinvestment of the property and business, were needed to help the restaurant adjust to changing patterns in how consumers are seeking out their fast-food options.
“When we opened this restaurant 15 years ago, business was probably 50 percent dine-in and 50 percent drive-thru,” Conneely said. “Then, over the years with COVID, it has probably shifted to 75 percent drive-thru. The catering business has also grown and so has the third-party sales through apps like DoorDash.”
The renovations included a complete kitchen makeover with about 800 square feet of growth. The dining capacity of 71 was kept intact by taking out the indoor playground, which had not been reopened since the pandemic began in 2020.
Additionally, a larger, two-lane wraparound drive thru was added with canopies on both sides of the building and an automated sliding door that will allow staff to walk the food out to customers in their vehicles.
“We should have about 50 percent extra capacity than before,” Conneely noted.
The restaurant will eventually run both drive-thru lanes as planned but will initially have the two lanes merge into one and use the other lane as an exit for vehicles that receive their orders before others in front of them.
It was initially a surprise that the renovations were to take place during the busiest time in the county’s tourist season, but that particular window afforded the restaurant two conveniences – a quicker completion date for the construction crew and a better chance for existing staff to find seasonal employment.
“If we were to do it in the winter, there wouldn’t be a lot of opportunities for our team members to “plug in” somewhere else,” Conneely said. “With us doing it in the summer, probably 70 or 80 percent of the staff was able to plug in for seasonal work somewhere.”
Conneely also noted the restaurant’s sales figures aren’t as seasonal as they once were.
“When we first opened,” he said, “there was a delta from January to June, where the summer months made up about 50 percent of our business. Now, it’s probably closer to 20 percent.”
The time off resulted in what Conneely called a “screeching halt to organizational momentum” – where the restaurant’s automatic processes now needed rebooting – but it also afforded him and his management team the chance to travel and benchmark the restaurant’s system against a number of notable competitors.
“We went out and saw some of the best Chick-fil-As in the country, and we saw some incredible things,” he said. “We saw there was a better way to do some things, and we’ve restructured some of our processes. Excited to perfect those and improve how we’re able to serve our guests.”
(1) comment
Yay!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.