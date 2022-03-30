CARTERET COUNTY — Following a multiyear narcotics investigation into the trafficking and distribution of large quantities of cocaine in the Carteret County area, four individuals have been charged and convicted on numerous federal drug charges.
According to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon by Carteret County Public Information Officer Nick Wilson, the investigation was a joint effort among the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Safe Streets Wilmington, United States Attorney’s Office, Morehead City Police Department, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department.
During the duration of the investigation into the illegal distribution of cocaine, known as Operation Broken River, narcotic detectives were able to establish cooperating witnesses that could purchase large quantities of cocaine from Carlton Trell Nolon. Initially, the cooperating witnesses were introduced to Mr. Nolon by Bruta Letrelle Murrell, which led to undercover purchases of 601.1 grams of cocaine (street value of $29,000) from Nolon. Both Mr. Murrell and Mr. Nolon are from Beaufort.
Detectives were also able to conduct a controlled purchase of cocaine from Barton Stuart Greene of Morehead City, which established Mr. Greene as a source of supply of cocaine in Carteret County. When contacted by detectives, Mr. Greene was found to be in possession of large quantities of illicit street drugs and drug proceeds to include 1,344 grams of cocaine, 1,888 grams of marijuana, 84.32 grams of synthetic cannabis, a Winchester 9mm handgun and $31,000 in United States currency.
Undercover controlled purchases were also conducted on Malcom David Adams of Morehead City, who sold cocaine on two occasions in the Carteret County area. Collectively, Mr. Adams sold 18.81 grams of cocaine to the cooperating witness.
The four were indicted and arrested on federal indictments and charged with various drug-related offenses.
Throughout the investigation, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office seized a total 1,963.91 grams of cocaine, 1,888 grams of marijuana, 84.32 grams of synthetic cannabis, 1 ounce of MDMA, a Winchester 9mm handgun, 18 dosage units of ecstasy tablets, four fluid ounces of liquid morphine, four dosage units of 40mg Oxycotin, four dosage units of 5mg Oxycodone and $33,020 dollars in United States currency.
Mr. Murrell pleaded guilty on Oct. 6, 2021 to possession of cocaine, aid and abet, and his sentence was time served (15 days in custody).
Mr. Nolon pleaded guilty on Oct. 29, 2021 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and two counts of distribution of cocaine, aid and abet with a sentence of 51 months active, followed by four years of supervised release,
Mr. Greene pleaded guilty on March 17 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of cocaine and possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and sentenced to 15 years active followed by supervised probation.
Mr. Adams pleaded guilty on Nov. 17, 2021 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and one count of distribution of cocaine with a sentence of 24 months active prison sentence, followed by four years of supervised release.
The case was prosecuted by the United State Attorney’s Office, Eastern District. Sentences were imposed by United States Federal District Court Judge Terrence W. Boyle.
