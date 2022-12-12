EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) is accepting public comment on proposed temporary measures to manage the striped mullet fishery.
According to Division Public Information Officer Patricia Smith, the 2022 striped mullet stock assessment indicated the stock is overfished and overfishing is occurring. The secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality determined it was in the long-term interest of the striped mullet stock to develop temporary management through a supplement until long-term management is implemented through the fishery management plan amendment process.
As a result, the NCDMF policy-making arm of the division voted in November to go to a public comment period with a proposal that would close the striped mullet fishery from Nov. 7 through Dec. 31 of 2023.
The closure, according to NCDMF staff, should result in a 22.1 reduction in the annual harvest. Some fisheries officials during the November meeting said they believed a one-year closure for that period might be enough to enable the stock to recover.
Generally, the management measure was supported by conservation and recreational fishing organizations and opposed by commercial fishermen who depend on mullet for a significant portion of their incomes.
The commission during that November meeting rejected another proposal that would have closed the season from Oct. 29 through Dec. 31, 2023 and resulted in a likely annual harvest reduction of 33.7 percent.
In a news release, Smith said a recording of the Marine Fisheries Commission presentation on the supplement and the Draft Striped Mullet Amendment 1 Supplement A document are available on the Public Comment: Striped Mullet FMP Amendment 1 Supplement A webpage. To see and hear it, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TqBemXHOmE&t=198s
The public may submit comments on the Draft Striped Mullet Amendment 1 Supplement A through an online form or through mail: To submit comments online, go to: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/striped-mullet/public-comment-striped-mullet-fmp-amendment-1-supplement.
To submit comments by mail, send to: Draft Striped Mullet Supplement A Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. Emailed comments will not be accepted.
If the commission approves the measure in February after the public comment period, it would be the first time in state history that neither commercial nor recreational fishermen would be allowed to go mullet fishing. Many do it part-time, either commercially or to catch bait to sell or use to catch other fish.
Commissioners and NCDMF staff said during the November meeting they were compelled to act under state law, which requires action to address overfishing and stock depletion. All commissioners said they were particularly concerned because striped mullet is in large part a “roe” fishery in the fall when effort peaks, meaning mature females bearing eggs are caught, endangering the sustainability of the species. Mullet roe is particularly popular in Carteret County.
There is no size limit for striped mullet, as many recreational fishermen use them to catch other fish, meaning many females are caught before they reproduce.
Under the proposal, fishermen would still be able to possess striped mullet during the closure if they can prove they were caught and bought out of state. There are also significant mullet fisheries in South Carolina and Virginia.
In 2017, according to NCDMF statistics, landings in North Carolina totaled 1.36 million pounds, and they have been 1.31 million, 1.36 million and 1.29 million in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively. In 2021, the total was 2.1 million pounds, worth $1.33 million. The peak year since 1972 was 1993 when landings totaled 3.06 million pounds, worth $1.94 million.
The division is working concurrently on the management plan update, which could use methods other than a closure period to manage the stock. The goal is to have a draft of the new plan ready by May 2023 and to release the document for review by the public and the fisheries commission’s advisory panels in August 2023.
For more information, contact division biologists Daniel Zapf at 252-946-6481 or Jeffrey Dobbs at 252-808-8193.
