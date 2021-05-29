Veterans groups, more honor fallen heroes during Memorial Day ceremony

BEAUFORT — Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast and other Carteret County veterans’ groups honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving their nation during a Memorial Day ceremony Saturday at the Beaufort Veterans Memorial in front of the county courthouse.
To keep crowds down and honor coronavirus safety protocols, Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast President Bob Kirk organized an informal ceremony, including the placing of wreaths by veterans’ groups, playing of “Taps,” singing of the national anthem and a recitation of “In Flanders Fields.”
A second ceremony, presented by American Legion Post 46, is planned for 10 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City.
Newport Veterans of Foreign Wars member Pete Benton, who served in the U.S. Navy and Air Force for 33 years, said it was important to honor those who died serving their country.
“Today on Memorial Day we must pay homage and tribute to the men and women who paid the full measure for God and country,” he said. “We realize freedom is not free and veterans paid the price for it.”
Pat Wagner of Morehead City was among those who attended the ceremony, holding an American flag during the event.
“I’m patriotic and come from a military family,” she said. “My husband is retired military after serving in the Navy 21 years. We came to honor our fallen heroes.”
The ceremony began with West Carteret High School students Sunnie Stainback and Nakayla McConnaughey singing the national anthem, while American Legion Post Vice Commander Bob Pyer raised and lowered the American flag to half-staff.
Sean Cassidy of Morehead City then recited “In Flanders Fields,” a poem written during World War I.
After the recitation of the solemn poem, the Military Order of the Purple Heart placed the first wreath in memory of those who died serving the nation. This was followed by the placing of wreaths by members of VFW Chapter 8986 of Newport and American Legion Post 46 of Morehead City.
Don Wells of Emerald Isle and Althesina Krutulewski of Havelock then played “Taps” as veterans attending the ceremony saluted.
As “Taps” was played, even those at the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market next door stopped for a moment of silence, with many placing their hands over their hearts.
On Monday, the ceremony is expected to be similar. The difference will be that a wreath will also be placed by Women Veterans of Coastal Carolina. That group was unable to attend the Saturday ceremony.
