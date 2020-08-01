CEDAR POINT — Arlayne Calhoun, the town’s administrative assistant and finance technician, will leave her job at the end of August and move to Florida to be closer to family.
Town Administrator David Rief announced the longtime staffer’s departure Tuesday night during the Cedar Point commission’s monthly meeting, conducted via Zoom.
Mr. Rief said Ms. Calhoun, who has worked for the town since 2013, has a skill set – good with numbers and with people – that will be difficult to replace, so she won’t be, at least not right away.
“We’re going to be looking for someone,” he said, but he expects it will be someone who works part-time, not doing all of Ms. Calhoun’s duties, such as book-keeping, but answering phones and doing other office work.
The expectation, he said, is it would be difficult to find a complete replacement for Ms. Calhoun quickly. Mr. Rief and Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun, no relation, will take on the more substantial parts of the departing employee’s job temporarily.
Mr. Rief said he hoped the town could find some willing to work for $10 an hour.
Arlayne Calhoun’s annual salary for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which began July 1, has been about $27,000.
Mayor Scott Hatsell said he hated to see her leave.
He said she’s been good at everything she does and is loved by the staff, commissioners and others who come to town hall to do business.
But he added that he believes Mr. Rief’s plan will work. The board agreed to the plan by consensus.
“I’ll be sorry to see you go,” Commissioner Pam Castellano said.
Ms. Calhoun, who lives in Emerald Isle, said it’s hard to leave, but both of her children live in Jacksonville, Fla., as do her grandchildren.
“It’s hard being so far away from family,” She said. “I’ll truly miss everyone here, but I have a great group of neighbors in Emerald Isle who have offered us rooms to stay in, so we will come back to visit.”
As for the town, she said it’s been a great job.
“I’ve had the privilege of getting to know a lot of the residents and business owners of Cedar Point, and they are some of the most kind and generous people I have known,” she said.
She has been an integral part – along with Jayne Calhoun – of the town’s Toys for Tots program and other efforts to help those in need. Those have been successful, she said, “because of all of these caring people.”
“I’ve also been blessed to work in the office with a great group of people over the years who truly care about Cedar Point and its citizens.”
