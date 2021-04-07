MOREHEAD CITY — Beginning Thursday,Carteret Health Care will slightly relax visitation guidelines for inpatients, including expanded visitation hours and an additional support person for many patients.
In a release, CHC officials said the decision to relax some visitation guidelines came “after careful evaluation of the covid situation.”
“Carteret Health Care remains focused on protecting our patients, community and staff during the on-going effort to prevent transmission of COVID-19,” the hospital, located at 3500 Arendell St. in Morehead City, said in the release.
Starting Thursday, visitation hours for inpatients will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., compared to current hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors should be healthy adults age 18 years or older and must wear a mask during the entirety of their visit, including patient rooms, halls and restrooms. Visitors will continue to be screened in the main lobby and emergency entrances.
In addition, inpatients will be allowed two support people for the duration of their stay and one overnight support person may be approved, if needed, for clinical care support. Patients will continue to be asked to identify the two support visitors at the time of admission. Support people should be healthy adults.
As for pediatric patients, those under the age of 18 will be allowed two parents or guardians 24/7.
Obstetric patients will be allowed one main support at all times, plus one additional labor support person during delivery. Post-delivery, the same additional support person will be allowed during normal visitation hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., along with the main support person.
Due to the high number of patients continuously being cared for in the emergency department and outpatient services, those patients will continue to be allowed one support person.
As a precaution, visitors will not be allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or with patients awaiting a COVID-19 test result. End-of-life patients will be handled on a case-by-case basis, the hospital said.
“We are constantly evaluating the current COVID-19 cases in our region to find the best balance for our patients and caregivers,” the hospital concluded. “Carteret Health Care will continue using advanced safety protocols including screening, physical distancing, and frequent hand hygiene.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.