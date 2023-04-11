CAPE CARTERET — The town is seeking bids for its annual street improvements project.
Town Manager Frank Rush informed the board of commissioners in his monthly manager’s report during the panel’s meeting Monday night in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
Rush said the request for proposals is for resurfacing approximately 1.5 miles of town streets and proposals are due by Monday, April 17.
“Street segments on Fox Drive, Bayshore Drive, Edgewater Court, Park Avenue, Lejeune Road, Live Oak Drive, Club Court and Rock Court are included in the RFP, and we expect these segments to be funded by the town's annual Powell Bill (state gas tax) distribution,” Residents and business owners have long complained about the condition of the busy road, which Rush said.
In addition, a segment of Neptune Drive is included in the RFP, and resurfacing would be combined with a plan to address drainage issues at the sharp 90-degree turn in the northeast segment of Neptune Drive. This segment would be funded by the stormwater improvements capital project account.
“We have also included the leveling and resurfacing of private Golfin’ Dolphin Drive from N.C. 24 to the area just north of Ribeye's (restaurant), and this segment would be funded 100% by the commercial entities in that area, via a contribution to the town,” Rush added. Residents and business owners have long complained about the condition of that segment of the road, which runs past Hardee’s and Ribeye’s and is one of the entrances to the Carteret Crossing Shopping Center, the location of Lowes Foods and many other popular businesses, including Starbucks.
Rush expects to present a contract recommendation for the street program to commissioners during their Monday, May 8, meeting, and work should begin soon after that meeting.
“We may need to eliminate some planned street segments if the proposals come in higher than the town can afford at this time,” he added.
The town is resurfacing roads under a new system.
“In an effort to provide more continuity in specific neighborhoods, reduce contractor mobilization costs and secure better pricing, we are generally only including street segments that are in close proximity to each other in the annual RFP,” he said. “We are also implementing a plan whereby the town rotates among the three main residential areas each year. For 2023, most of the focus is on the Bayshore area, and we will shift to Star Hill and Old Cape Carteret in 2024 and 2025.”
Also in his report, Rush:
O Announced that the term of Planning Board Chair Susan Hall expires in May, and she has indicated that she is not seeking reappointment. The town is advertising for applicants for the planning board, and commissioners are scheduled to appoint a new member at the May 8 meeting.
O Told the board the town has received a request to rezone a parcel of about two acres at 123 Taylor Notion Road from R-30 (residential single family) to R-l0M (residential, townhouses allowed).
“This rezoning request will be considered by the planning board at its April 18 meeting and may be included on the board of commissioners' May 8 meeting agenda,” Rush said. “During discussions last fall, the planning board preliminarily indicated that this parcel is one of a handful of parcels in the town that is suitable for rezoning to R-l0M.”
O Said the planning board continues to review potential amendments to town's stormwater management ordinance.
“I have presented a draft storm water ordinance amendment to the planning Board, and they discussed the ordinance at their March 21 meeting,” he said. “I will be incorporating a few suggested changes and the planning Board will review an updated amendment at its April 18 meeting. A formal ordinance amendment may appear on the board of commissioners' May 8 meeting agenda.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
