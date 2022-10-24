BEAUFORT — A single-vehicle wreck Down East on Highway 101 near its intersection with Russell’s Creek Road, killed three members of a Beaufort family Thursday night.
According to a preliminary report from the N.C. Highway Patrol, the victims were David McDonald, Theodora McDonald and Christopher McDonald.
According to Sgt. Alicia Elson of the Morehead City Highway Patrol office, the wreck occurred at 9:28 p.m. when the family’s vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.
Sgt. Elson said the investigation indicates there were no alcohol or drugs involved in the cause of the crash, but speed of the vehicle is being investigated as a contributing factor. The speed limit on the section of the highway is 55 mph.
No charges have been filed. Despite social media rumors of malicious tricksters in the area, Sgt. Elson said the investigation did not reveal evidence of that.
Although there have been numerous claims of excessive wrecks in the area of the Thursday night crash, Sgt. Elson said Highway Patrol records do not indicate that is the case.
Obituaries posted on the site of Oscars Mortuary in New Bern list David McDonald as age 60, Christopher McDonald as 40 and Theodora McDonald as 59. Funeral arrangements are pending, according to the mortuary’s website.
