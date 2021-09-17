Pine Knoll Shores explores grant to build living shoreline along sound side of island

PINE KNOLL SHORES — The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners approved submitting a letter of interest to the N.C. Department of Public Safety as a first step in its pursuit of a federal grant to build a living shoreline along the north shore of the Bogue Banks town.
The town is considering applying for a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, or BRIC, grant offered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. To do so, the town must submit a letter of interest for participation in the program to NCDPS, the entity that would actually apply for the grant, with local governments included as sub-applicants.
Town manager Brian Kramer introduced the matter during the board of commissioners’ meeting Wednesday, which was held in town hall and live streamed to the public via GoToMeeting. As Mr. Kramer pointed out, submitting a letter of interest does not commit the town to a project, and there will be further opportunities for residents to provide input on the living shoreline proposal if NCDPS chooses to include Pine Knoll Shores in the submission to FEMA.
“Specifically, what I am asking for tonight is authorization to submit a letter of interest, that is not authorization…to apply for the grant, we’re not there yet,” Mr. Kramer said. “They’re having first this LOI submission before (NCDPS) select folks they believe would be eligible for the grant.”
Town officials are thinking about partnering with the N.C. Coastal Federation to construct living shoreline along the north shore of the island to address erosion. Several property owners on Bogue Sound within the town have already constructed living shorelines on their properties, and Mr. Kramer said the structures have withstood multiple storms and appear to have been successful in preventing major erosion. The town also recently partnered with the federation to build a living shoreline at the sound side tip of Veterans Park.
“The concept of a living shoreline incorporates a lot of natural elements, we know this because we just did one on the end of Veterans Park,” Mr. Kramer said. “Effectively what it does is it creates a buffer to absorb wave energy.”
If awarded, the BRIC grant would provide funds for 75% of costs associated with the proposed project, with the town required to provide a 25% local match. Because the living shorelines would be constructed mostly on private property, Mr. Kramer has proposed splitting the matching requirement 50/50 with individual property owners, who would get to voluntarily decide whether they wish to be included.
According to information Mr. Kramer included in the agenda packet for last week’s board meeting, on Bogue Sound within Pine Knoll Shores there are 116 single-family parcels, 13 multi-family/condominium associations, one private country club, one church-owned property, one state property, one homeowners’ association-owned marina and two HOA-owned parks.
Mr. Kramer recommended taking an incremental approach to the effort and suggested the town, if it’s selected as a participant in the BRIC program, initially apply for $3.2 million. That is the estimated amount it would take to fund construction of shorelines along roughly half of Bogue Sound within Pine Knoll Shores. If there’s sufficient interest from property owners, the town could then apply for the remainder of the funds in a future grant cycle.
A few residents submitted comments about the living shoreline proposal that were read aloud during the public comment portion of the meeting. A couple of the commenters were opposed to the project, though town staff said the opposition was “premature” as the specifics are likely to change once the town holds public meetings and receives feedback on the proposal.
Commissioner Larry Corsello also expressed concerns about the proposal, especially if non-soundfront property owners end up having to pay for improvements on private properties through their tax dollars vis-à-vis the town’s local match.
But other commissioners seemed more supportive of the effort, saying the improvements wouldn’t just benefit individual property owners, but the town as a whole since erosion threatens the island itself.
“I think we should at least do the first step,” Commissioner Clark Edwards said.
The board ultimately approved providing the letter of interest to NCDPS, which will review the submittals next month. The town should find out in mid-October if it has been selected by the agency to participate in the project, and the sub-application will be due at the end of November. The full application to FEMA, which NCDPS will submit, is due in early January.
