Officials lift swimming advisory in part of Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE — State recreational water quality officials Monday lifted a precautionary swimming advisory issued last week after heavy rains June 16 required stormwater to be pumped onto the ocean beach and into the sound.
The advisory was lifted because floodwaters have receded and the pumping has ceased.
Most of the flooding was in the low-lying Coast Guard Road corridor between Highway 58 and The Point at Bogue Inlet.
The advisory was posted June 17 for areas near Fawn Drive, Doe Drive and 16th Street along the ocean and at the end of Channel Drive and at 10021 Coast Guard Road.
Town Manager Matt Zapp said the relief work, with town pumps and one large rental pump, was needed “to ensure roads were accessible for emergency vehicles.”
The rainfall total from the thunderstorm June 16 varied across western Carteret County, but at least 3 to 4 inches fell in just a few hours in Emerald Isle. Some said it was the worst flooding since Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
The swimming advisory took place because floodwaters contain pollutants, such as waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems or sewers.
The signs advising against swimming or otherwise coming into contact with the water have been removed and the area is now safe again for swimming and water play, according to the town website.
The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program, which issued the advisory, samples 210 sites in coastal waters of the state, most of them on a weekly basis from April through October. For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program, visit the program’s website at http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/recreational-water-quality.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
