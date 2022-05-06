EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night will consider appointing a new commissioner to replace Candace Dooley, who resigned last month.
The monthly session will begin at 6 p.m. in the board’s meeting room beside the police department and also will be live on the town’s Facebook page.
Ms. Dooley, who had served on the commission since 2015, is now the town’s parks and recreation director, filling a vacancy left when Alesia Sanderson retired earlier this spring after more than 30 years of town employment.
Also on the agenda Tuesday is Town Manager Matt Zapp’s presentation of the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23, which begins July 1.
The town’s 2021-22 budget, which the board adopted at Mr. Zapp’s recommendation in June 2021, was $11.9 million and for the seventh year in a row maintained a property tax rate of 15.5 cents per $100 of assessed value. That included 14.5 cents for general services and 1 cent earmarked for beach nourishment. The oceanfront property owner beach nourishment tax rate, on top of the 15.5 cents, is 4 cents per $100.
Other agenda items include:
- Recognition of Josh Edmondson, who last month resigned as planning director, effective May 30. Mr. Edmondson has served in that position since April 2015.
- Introduction of the town’s lifeguards for the 2022 season by Ocean Rescue Coordinator Capt. Bill Mathias. Lifeguards have been working on the strand since April 1.
- Recognition of the ongoing service of Fire Department Chief Bill Walker, who recently completed his 35 years of working for the town.
