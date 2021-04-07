Full Gospel Businessmen
Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cox’s Restaurant. Dusty Stoey of Craven County will speak.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will hold its community Movie Night at 6 p.m. Friday in the fellowship hall. Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizing stations are located at each of the entrance doors into the church.
