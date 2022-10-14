CEDAR POINT — Those looking for the perfect pumpkin and wanting to support a good cause can do both when they purchase pumpkins from Hannah’s Hope Pumpkin Patch at The Market at Cedar Point.
The pumpkin patch is named after the nonprofit started by market owners Jeff and Mary Miller, whose daughter Hannah died in an automobile accident in 2012.
They created Hannah’s Hope to raise funds to support children whose parents can’t afford to pay for extracurricular school activities such as sports and band. Plus, funds also help provide meals for needy families at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The market has received 6,500 pumpkins in two shipments during the month of October from a Navaho reservation in New Mexico that grows the pumpkins. There are many types, colors and sizes available.
Ms. Miller said pumpkins will be sold through Oct. 31 or until they sell out.
“Last year, we ran out of pumpkins on Oct. 31,” Ms. Miller said Friday. “The third weekend of October is usually our busiest weekend for selling pumpkins.”
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the exception of Wednesday when the market is closed. Pumpkins can also be purchased noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The price range is from $5 for apple-sized pumpkins to about $30 for the largest.
Kelly Justice of Cedar Point and her two daughters Claire and Catherine were among those looking for pumpkins Friday.
“We love to support Hannah’s Hope, and they have such a good selection here,” the mother of two said.
Mariah Place of Swansboro and her daughter River, 3, were also in search of a pumpkin.
“We love it here,” Place said. “I love the people here, and it’s a great price to support Hannah’s Hope. Plus, I like to buy local.”
As for what makes the perfect pumpkin, Claire, 8, said, “It should have a stem and no brown spots. I like big pumpkins because you can carve them.”
Catherine, 6, said, “I like a big round orange pumpkin with a stem and no warts.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
