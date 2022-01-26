Cedar Point board approves 2 long-planned residential subdivisions

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night gave the official go-ahead for construction of two residential subdivisions off Highway 24.
During their monthly meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, the commissioners approved the final plats for Flipper’s Cove, at 325 Highway 24, on the north side of the road between Ash Street and Cedar Lane, and Bridge View, a gated community on about 46 acres on the south side of Highway 24 between the Magens Bay residential subdivision and Bogue Sound RV Park, near the intersection of highways 24 and 58. Some of the lots adjoin Bogue Sound.
Flipper’s Cove, bordered on two sides by canals and just east of the Salty Air Market, includes a small public area adjacent to one of the canals. No fishing will be allowed and there will be no parking, so the area is primarily intended as a place for walkers to view the water.
The size of the project is 4.3 acres and the plan is for nine single-family homes.
The larger 83-lot Bridge View development plan provides some open space, including a small park, a waterfront community dock and boat ramp and a boat storage area to support them.
Prior to this plan for the land, then-principal owner Andy Ennett had sought a mixed-use development of commercial and residential units. However, it never got off the ground because Mr. Ennett couldn’t find a buyer, largely because commercial development would have required a waste treatment plant of some sort.
Eventually, he got the commissioners to rezone the land from MXD (mixed development) to R-10 conditional (residential, minimum lot size 10,000 square feet), with one of the conditions being a requirement that all lots be at least 15,000 square feet.
Neither project completely meets the town’s minimum requirement for open space, so both developers will pay the town some funds to be used for recreational amenities elsewhere.
