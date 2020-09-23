School board will meet
The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday in the school system’s central office in Beaufort to consider revisions to the elementary school attendance schedule based on the governor’s announcement Sept. 17 that students in grades kindergarten through five can attend in-class instruction full time in October.
Due to coronavirus precautions, the meeting’s audio will be streamed for the public and news media on the school system’s YouTube channel link and on the school system’s website, carteretcountyschools.org, under “Board of Education.” The meeting will be archived on the YouTube channel.
A limited number of chairs will be available for the public at the meeting due to social distancing requirements. Seating will be available first-come, first-seated basis.
City BOA meeting set for Thursday
The Morehead City Board of Adjustment will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
The BOA meets on an as-needed basis and hasn’t had a meeting since October 2019. The following items are on the agenda for the board’s upcoming meeting:
- A request submitted by Curtis Rintz and Jerry DeYoung for administrative review for an appeal of the zoning enforcement officer’s determination to deny the construction of a retaining wall at 1301 Old Cart Path Road.
- A request submitted by Billy Beck, on behalf of Larry Wayne Styron, for a special-use permit to allow for a towing/recovery storage yard to be locate at 5115 Business Drive.
- A request submitted by Catherine White for a special-use permit to allow for a residential event venue to be located at 301, 209 and 207 Oaksmith Blvd. and 200 Jackson St.
- A request submitted by Jonathan L. McDaniel, on behalf of Paul Quillen, for two variances: one to allow a building to be erected on a lot which is not contiguous to an open street or alley and one to allow the lots to abut an existing easement instead of a public street at 1811 Coleman Field Road.
MHC Council special meeting set for Thursday
The Morehead City Council will hold a special meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday to consider a resolution endorsing the N.C. East Sports/Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships event in Morehead City.
