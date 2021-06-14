BY ZACK NALLY
NEWS-TIMES
MOREHEAD CITY — Every Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament features past winners and boats on a hot streak, and the 63rd annual competition will be no different.
While not registered yet, a few recent winners of other state tournaments are slated to compete in this year’s marquee event, which begins on Monday and runs through Saturday.
Top Dog, winner of the 2019 Big Rock Tournament with a record 914-pound blue marlin, is coming in this year with an early victory in the 27th annual Hatteras Village Offshore Open on May 15. The Ocean City, Md.-based boat, captained by Ryan Knapp, won with the release of five blue marlin to go home with a $17,127.50 payout. It also weighed a 502.1-pound blue marlin.
The winner of the 41st annual Swansboro Rotary Club Memorial Day Bluewater Tournament was Carterican, which captured the Big Rock’s 2018 Fabulous Fisherman’s prize for the first blue marlin weighing more than 500 pounds. The Morehead City-based boat captained by Lee Smith won $79,510 for the release of four blue marlin and a 476-pound catch.
Two-time Big Rock winner Sea Striker, captained by Adrian Holler of Newport, placed second in the Swansboro tournament with the only other weighed blue marlin, a 419.3-pounder, for a $20,995 prize. The boat also won the dolphin category of the Hatteras Village competition with a 37.9-pound catch.
J&B of Oriental won the Cape Fear Blue Marlin Tournament on June 6 with the release of two blue marlin. The boat has been an active participant in the Big Rock with multiple releases and a weighed fish in 2016.
The three tournaments are the first in the eight-competition series, previously known as the N.C. Governors Cup Series and renamed the N.C. Billfish Series. The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is the fourth event in the series, followed by the Hatteras Grand Slam on July 7-10, Big Rock Kids Tournament on July 14-17, Ducks Unlimited Billfish Tournament on July 21-24 and Pirates Cove Billfish Tournament on Aug. 7-14.
