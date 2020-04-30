BEAUFORT — Beaufort commissioners have agreed to delay the start of the paid parking season in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak and closure of businesses.
Paid parking meters were set to begin ticking Monday, May 18, but in a unanimous vote at the board’s virtual meeting Monday, the program will be delayed until at least Tuesday, May 26.
Commissioners said they would like to give businesses the opportunity to make up for revenue lost, as many establishments are shuttered or offering online purchases only due to the coronavirus and subsequent restrictions.
“I would really like to see it delayed at least until (Wednesday) July 1,” Commissioner Ann Carter said. “… I hate to penalize them any more than they’re penalized right now.”
The board has requested input from the Beaufort Development Association on parking management. Commissioners will consider that input and the possibility of beginning the park season late at their May 26 work session.
Town Manager John Day said Beaufort does have fixed costs tied to the program the town will have to pay whether the season proceeds or not. He said staff needs a minimum of two weeks, but ideally four weeks lead time to get paid parking up and running.
“If we anticipate it’s going to start at some point, we can try and have people lined up to do the work,” he said.
