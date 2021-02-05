CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Planning Board unanimously recommended Tuesday night that town commissioners approve a Unified Development Ordinance amendment to allow contractors’ offices in the B-1 (general business) zoning district.
The board met via Zoom, and commissioners will take up the recommendation at their work session Thursday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m., also on Zoom. During that session, commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposal. They won’t vote on the matter until late in the month.
The amendment would also distinguish between a contractor’s plant or storage yard and a contractor’s office and would establish specific standards for a such an office. Currently, the UDO allows either use only in a light industrial warehouse or light industrial zones.
The planning board’s adopted motion suggests commissioners make contractor’s offices a special-use in the B-1 district. Town Manager David Rief said that would mean that before a contractor could submit a site plan, there would be a quasi-judicial hearing in which commissioners would “look at whether the proposed use is appropriate in the proposed location.”
Planning board member Doug Pittner made the motion to recommend approval of the amendment, including the special-use permit requirement addition, and member TJ Williams seconded.
