Indian Beach planners seek input on amendment to allow residential development in business district

INDIAN BEACH — Town planning advisors will seek input from legal counsel and Indian Beach residents before making a recommendation on an ordinance amendment that would allow residential development in the town’s business districts.
The Indian Beach Planning Board met Sept. 28 in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road, with member Suzanne Knight absent, to discuss a request for an ordinance amendment. Property developers Sammy Ballou and Fred Bunn are requesting an amendment to allow mixed residential unit developments in property zoned B-1 (general business district).
Mr. Bunn and Mr. Ballou are requesting the amendment to facilitate a mixed residential unit development project they intend to pursue on two lots to the immediate east of the Ocean Club.
After discussing the requested amendment Tuesday, the board elected to delay making a recommendation in order to hold a public hearing and to consult with the town attorney on what actions officials are authorized to take for this amendment request. The hearing will be held at a time and date to be determined.
Board member David Scott said he thinks the board should try to “find a way to get through this without reinventing the wheel.”
“We should encourage the project without re-defining ourselves as a town,” Mr. Scott said.
Planning board member and Town Commissioner Pete Wylie echoed that statement.
“This project has caused us to realize we want to be careful about what we want to permit,” Mr. Wylie said.
Attorney Derek Taylor stressed any amendment to the ordinance wouldn’t be solely for one project, but would apply to any similar project that fell under the ordinance.
“Look at this from (the perspective of) what is good for the public, for the town,” Mr. Taylor said.
Town manager Tim White informed the board Mr. Ballou and Mr. Bunn have eased up on some of the requested changes in response to resident concerns raised at the Sept. 8 board of commissioners’ meeting and in the intervening time to the planning board meeting. The developers have removed a request to do away with a 30-foot buffer requirement along the highway. They also have removed a request to reduce current side setbacks and will abide by the existing 15-foot setbacks, as well as the additional 5 feet required for any building more than two stories.
Other concerns voiced by residents remain, however. One of these is allowing 60% of existing trees with trunk diameters 4 inches or larger to be removed for group housing projects. The remaining 40% must be preserved and if any of these trees are removed, replacement trees must be planted.
“Everybody’s concerned about (the developers) taking the trees (down),” Mr. White said. “Nothing’s going to be done to the dunes; the dunes aren’t going away. There were also some questions if we’re going to require an environmental impact study.”
Mr. White went on to say multiple state agencies are going to be involved in the permitting process for property development, including the N.C. Division of Coastal Management, which does require such studies for certain types of development.
Tree removal wasn’t the only concern brought up before the planning board last week. Member Sam Lovelace said he was concerned about the amount of parking spaces that would be required under the proposed amendment.
“I think the amendment is reducing the parking,” he said. “I don’t think 1.5 parking spaces per unit for a single-family dwelling is sufficient.”
