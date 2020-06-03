West Carteret awards 240 diplomas in socially distanced graduation ceremony

MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret High School students made the best of a bad situation Tuesday night at the 2020 graduation.
Fifteen students at a time, each with as many as five family members in tow, arrived at the Morehead City high school via appointment, beginning at 4 p.m., as a safety measure taken due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
During 30-minute increments, students practiced social distancing as they made their way into the school office, through the halls to the auditorium where they received their diplomas and then back outside to their vehicles.
There were 240 of the 269 seniors in attendance during the more than three-hour ceremony.
“I think overall it was a good celebration,” media specialist and graduation coordinator Tiffany Mayo said. “The kids were excited, the parents were excited. I’m glad we didn’t put it off till later.”
There was also a celebration concurrently held at the train depot I Morehead City, where there was live music and Dank Burrito and Kona Ice food trucks.
At the graduation ceremony, students had their names called and their photos taken as they walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. Video was taken, as well.
Video was previously taken of a welcome and remarks from Principal Joe Poletti, Carteret County Schools officials and teachers, a West Carteret Singers performance of “Friends,” student government speeches and senior class gift, half a dozen videos by students, the playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” and the turning of tassels.
Those videos will be compiled and the entire ceremony will be broadcast at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the school’s Facebook page and website.
“I think they’ve done a great job of giving us some semblance of a normal graduation,” senior Paige Thomason said. “They’ve been trying, you can tell they really care about us. It’s nice.”
Each of the three county high schools has taken different approaches to graduation.
Unlike East Carteret High School, which polled participants on the kind of ceremony that interested them, WCHS didn’t have to take students’ ceremony choices into consideration. The ceremony remained largely unchanged – but this time students were involved in the decision-making process.
“It was important,” said Ms. Mayo, who coordinates the graduation with English and yearbook teacher Janice Kay. “We didn’t poll every kid, but we did ask several groups of kids, ‘if you could arrange graduation, what would it look like, what would be your priorities?’”
Walking across the stage was the first priority. Having families and friends included was the second.
“The same amount of family they would normally have were able to be there, and that was big,” Ms. Mayo said.
The obvious routine of previous year’s graduations made preparations for this special ceremony more intense, according to Ms. Mayo, who has been coordinating the event since 2013.
“You had the benefit of students being on campus, you could talk to them in person whenever you needed to,” she said. “We normally have two practices. That was a worry for me. We didn’t have any practices, didn’t have direct one-on-one conversations with each kid. Everything has been done over email.”
It was a welcome return to something resembling normalcy, however, for a class that lost the last 12 weeks of its senior year.
“It’s definitely been crazy, I think that is the best way to describe it,” Ms. Thomason said. “It’s been tough trying to figure out college, thinking about how different everything has been. You try to make the best of it.”
Ms. Thomason plans on majoring in biology at East Carolina University with hopes of entering the dentistry field.
Gabrielle Lee will attend Appalachian State University in the fall and major in criminal justice. She wants to join the FBI and combat human trafficking. A lack of a normal graduation ceremony this year has her looking forward to a college graduation.
“I’m just glad that we got to walk across the stage,” Ms. Lee said. “It was something. I feel like I’m trying to look at the big picture. I’m trying not to get wrapped up in what I’m missing. I’m looking ahead to what I can look forward to.”
Atlantis Roberts said her class had been through tough times, but somehow got through it.
“We’ve had a lots of ups and downs,” said the senior, who plans to move to Myrtle Beach, S.C., to be near family and attend cosmetology school. “It’s been hard. I’m just very excited to graduate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.