NEWPORT — The National Weather Service in Newport issued, as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, a gale warning/watch and flood watch for eastern North Carolina due to expected impacts from Hurricane Ian.
“A long duration wind, rain and coastal flooding event is expected on the fringe of Ian’s track,” the NWS website states.
The next NWS advisory will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and the track of the Category 4 hurricane, expected to make landfall Wednesday in central Florida, is subject to change.
The NWS reported at noon Wednesday that Hurricane Ian, with nearly Category 5 winds, began to make landfall near Sanibel Island along the west coast of Florida.
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the NWS said after Ian makes landfall, it is expected to continue to move northeastward through Thursday night. Ian is anticipated to then turn north and make landfall along the Georgia/South Carolina border before moving inland through the Carolinas.
“A stalled front off the NC coast and strong high pressure to the north will help contribute to the impacts across Eastern NC well east of the track of Ian,” the NWS stated.
Coastal residents should expect prolonged periods of strong northeast winds Thursday through Saturday, with the strongest winds expected near the coast.
The NWS also reports that residents should expect long duration rainfall from Thursday night through the weekend. The heaviest rain will occur Friday through Saturday. Flash flooding is possible in the areas of heaviest rainfall.
Projected amounts of rain in the county as of 7 a.m. Wednesday included 6-inches to 8-inches in the Morehead City area and Cedar Island. Locally higher rainfall amounts are possible.
As for coastal flooding, long duration northeast winds will produce minor to moderate coastal flooding. There is 1-foot to 3-feet of inundation possible in low-laying areas, with the greatest potential across southern and western Pamlico Sound, Neuse and Bay Rivers, Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
Minor coastal flooding is also possible along Oceanside OBX, Core Sound, Bogue Sound and the oceanside of the Crystal Coast.
Tornado threats are possible Friday and will likely persist through the weekend.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected. Strong gale-force winds are possible along the coastal waters beginning Thursday. There could be dangerous seas up to 6-18 feet through Saturday.
There are additional gale watches and small craft advisories issued for remaining rivers and sounds.
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Newport said county residents should prepare for the potential following impacts from Hurricane Ian:
- Long duration of elevated water levels. Minor to moderate coastal flooding possible through the weekend with peak values of 1-3 feet above ground level possible.
- Potential for flash flooding due to heavy tropical rains, minor river flooding possible.
- Prolonged period of gusty northeast/east winds Thursday through Saturday.
- A few tornadoes possible Friday through Saturday.
- Strong winds and large/dangerous seas 6 to 13 feet through the weekend.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
