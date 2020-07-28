School supply drive begins, distribution set for Aug. 5

MOREHEAD CITY — With many families struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, some will have a hard time managing the additional cost of school supplies for their children.
To help ease that burden, school supplies are being collected once again through Stuff the Bus, a partnership between Parkview Baptist Church and the Carteret County Public School Foundation.
School supplies will be collected this week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Parkview Baptist Church at 4738 Arendell St. in Morehead City. Monetary donations to purchase supplies are welcome, as well.
In addition, prepackaged bags filled with school supplies can be purchased for $5 and $10 at Staples in Morehead City. Those can then be dropped by the church.
Book bags filled with supplies will be distributed beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of the old Kmart Store on Arendell Street in Morehead City.
“This will be a drive-through situation and families can let us know what grade their child is in and what color book bag they want and it will be given to them,” the Rev. John Carswell of Parkview Baptist Church said Friday. “The volunteers will be wearing gloves and face masks. We’re hoping to have 600 book bags to give away.”
Items that are needed include spiral notebooks, loose-leaf paper, pens, highlighters, crayons, markers, glue sticks, pencil boxes, children’s scissors, colored pencils, index cards and other supplies.
Rev. Carswell said his church is purchasing the book bags to place the items in. They also have plenty of pencils.
Those wanting to make monetary donations can drop off or mail checks to the church, or mail checks to the Carteret County Public School Foundation.
For those sending checks to the church, make them out to Parkview Baptist Church with a note in the memo line that it is for Stuff the Bus.
Checks can also be sent to Carteret County Public School Foundation, 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516. Make note in the memo line it is for Stuff the Bus.
For more information, call the church, 252-726-2259.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
