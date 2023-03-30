CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday night to approve the final plat for the first phase of a new 30-unit townhouse development near the intersection of highways 24 and 58.
The board met in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The approval for Bridge Point, with Josh Reilly in opposition, came despite the fact the first phase of the 28-acre project east of the Magens Bay development does not meet the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) requirement that .28 of an acre – 10 percent of the total acreage of the project – be reserved for open/space recreation.
The phase does include a .15-acre open space, which property owner/developer Arcadia Enterprises/Dan Reitz and project engineer Jonathan McDaniel of Tidewater Associates have said could be used for a pickleball court or picnic area.
Bridge Point will have clusters of townhouses around the site. It’s in front of the Bridge View subdivision off Highway 24.
The Cedar Point UDO allows the developer of a project to give the town a payment in lieu of open space/recreation area. But the board majority Monday night – Pam Castellano, Frankie Winberry, Gary Bray and John Nash – essentially waived that because the developer’s plan includes more parking than required and the developer also agreed to build a new road from Bridge Point to its boundary with Magens Bay.
That would enable residents of that large development to drive through Bridge Point to the road off Highway 24 that leads into and out of Bojangles and GoGas.
That road has a traffic light at Highway 24, so Magens Bay residents could use that light to make easier and safer turns onto the highly congested highway. Currently, they have to enter the highway without a traffic light. Left turns there are particularly harrowing.
However, Cedar Point Town Manager David Rief said the road extension only goes to the property line of Magens Bay.
“It does not go all the way to Royal Oaks Court. In order for Magens Bay residents to access the traffic light, they would have to construct their own road extension on their property to finalize the connection.”
The small recreation area and parking spaces near it will be dedicated to the town and at least theoretically could be used by the general public.
Winberry, Nash and Bray strongly supported approval of the plat, as did Mayor Scott Hatsell, who votes only to break ties.
Hatsell said the developer did not have to put in the new road stub or the extra parking spaces the town required, and that pushing the developer to make a payment to the town wouldn’t generate significant money for recreation improvements elsewhere.
Winberry said the “connecting road will be a necessity at some point” and was a very welcome addition by the developer. In addition, he said, “We’ve always said we need more multi-family housing.”
Castellano said she reluctantly supported approval, but Reilly said he just couldn’t vote for it.
“We’re trying to cram a squared peg into a round hole,” he said of the deal, even though he believes it’s a good project.
Development plans for the property go back many years and have taken many forms.
Town commissioners approved Bridge View, with 83 residential lots, in 2021.
Prior to that, then-principal owner Andy Ennett looked to build a mixed-use development of commercial and residential units. However, the effort never got off the ground as Ennett couldn’t find a buyer, largely because commercial development would have required a waste treatment plant of some sort. He did eventually sell it, but it’s no longer zoned for mixed-use development.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.